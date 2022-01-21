16 To The Rescue: Lefty

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Lefty, the sweetest cat who has had a rough go at it in his short life.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Lefty might have a couple of imperfections, which is how he originally got his name. But when you meet this sweet cat, you would never know he was a stray who has been through quite a bit in his short life.

"He has a little deformity in one of his paws, his left paw, but then he ended up needing his eye removed, his right eye," said Mattie Wilson, Animal Resource Center.

Lefty was rescued just in time. When he came to live at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg a few months ago, he was very sick and in a lot of pain.

"He got a really bad infection, we treated it with a bunch of different kinds of medication, nothing really took, so at the vet's recommendation, we had it surgically removed," Wilson said.

Rescue workers say he did amazing during his eye surgery last week, and is now healing well and is in a lot less pain. But even when he was sick, his sweet personality never really changed. He craves human attention.

"He's just always been super calm like this. A lot of cats, you kind of hold them for a little while, especially younger cats, after a while they get squirmy and want to go somewhere else. Lefty, if I sat here all day he would sit here all day," said Wilson.

Lefty does well with kids, other cats, and dogs. He is just always in the mood to cuddle, so someone who works from home or is home very often looking for a companion would be the right fit for Lefty.

"Somebody that would be able to give him some time during the day to sit and snuggle and pet him."

If you are interested in bringing Lefty home for all of the snuggles he deserves, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.

