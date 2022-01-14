16 To The Rescue: Ronnie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 4-year-old pit bull/mix who often gets overlooked because of her breed.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Ronnie is one of the longer resident dogs at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. She is about 4 years old and is a pit bull mix. She was rescued and brought to the shelter in Columbia County almost a year ago, and rescue workers think it is time she gets adopted.

"We just see so much potential with her. We know that she would be a great dog for really any family. We just feel like she really deserves that chance," said Mattie Wilson, Animal Resource Center.

Since Ronnie was a stray, rescue workers at ARC do not know much about her past, but they think she has some sort of history with other animals because she does not do well with the other dogs and cats here. Because of that and her breed, she does often get overlooked, but rescue workers say Ronnie will fill your home with so much personality if given the chance.

"We all love Ronnie's wiggles. When we feed Ronnie every morning and night, she does this happy dance that she does. She wiggles around, and it's super cute, and we all laugh about it," Wilson said.

Ronnie loves to go for walks and is even good in the car. And although she should not go to a home with any other pets, kids would be OK. Ronnie gets along with everyone.

"That's one great thing about Ronnie; She would do fine in a house that's active. She would do fine in a house that just kind of likes to relax. She loves to lay around. She could totally be a couch potato, but she also does like to go for walks and be out and about."

If you are interested in meeting Ronnie, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.