16 To The Rescue: Miata

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Miata, an energetic cat with a huge personality, but a small medical issue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Miata came to St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton as part of the Trap, Neuter, and Release program. But rescue workers thought he was way too friendly to be released back onto the street, so now it's time he gets adopted.

"He loves to zip back and forth. He'll play with anything that you give him. He loves to interact with other cats with people. He just is a huge clown, huge personality. He'll chirp at you. He really would bring a lot of energy to the home," said Katrina Organ, St. Cats and Dogs.

Miata would do well in any home and with any family looking for some good entertainment. He is good with kids and other cats. He has never been tested with dogs, but rescue workers believe he would be OK with them, too, given his personality. He is just always interested in everyone and everything.

"He is one of the volunteer favorites by far. He is one of the biggest personalities we've ever had. We like to say he's a little bit of extra work for a lot of extra personality."

Rescue workers feel that little bit of extra work is the reason Miata gets overlooked. Despite being a volunteer favorite, he has been at St. Cats and Dogs for almost a year. Miata has what is called Chronic Rhinitis, something he developed from being a stray.

"What that means is he had so many upper respiratory infections outside that it's caused kind of permanent damage to his nasal passages," Organ explained.

Miata should go to the vet once or twice a year to get his nasal passages cleared. Rescue workers say his condition is not painful and does not affect his quality of life; he is just a bit sneezy.

"We affectionately call him booger boy. He requires a little bit of clean-up a couple times a day. He's very patient with it. He's also on steroids to kind of help reduce that inflammation. And he only eats wet food, not dry food," Organ explained.

You can meet Miata and his friends at an adoption event this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton. Miata's adoption information can also be found here.