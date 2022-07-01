16 To The Rescue: Brownie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-year-old Maltipoo with the playful spirit of a puppy.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Brownie is a Maltipoo and certainly true to his breed. Playful and energetic, rescue workers say he is a 5-year-old with the spirit of just a puppy. Brownie's previous owner passed away, so now he needs a new home.

"Someone who's home a lot because he spent a lot of time with his owner. I don't think he'd like to be the only dog. I don't think he'd like to be left alone, like for 8 hours a day. I think he'd like company. I see that he is dog-friendly," explained Barb Halloran, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

Brownie is even friendly with bigger dogs, which rescue workers say is impressive because of his little size. Brownie has only lived at Friends with Paws in Scranton for about a week, so rescue workers are not sure how he would do with kids or cats, but they have fallen in love with him instantly and are doing everything they can to get him adoption-ready.

"He is going to have his vet appointment, so he's going to have all of his shots. We will set up an appointment for a neuter, and you'll be able to see, he's not in the best shape as far as we will be sending him to a groomer," Halloran said.

Because of Brownie's breed, the Maltipoo, he does require more care because his hair grows fast, and there is a lot of it.

"Grooming is something that has to be kept up with religiously. It's a health thing, too. He's very matted between his toes, but you'll never know it."

Brownie runs around and plays like nothing bothers him, despite the recent changes in his life. Rescue workers say they love his spirit. He is just always happy and friendly, and once he's got that little bit of TLC, he will be ready for his new home.

"So I would hope everyone would follow the Friends with Paws page on Facebook because, after his grooming, I would like everyone to see how handsome he is," Halloran said.

If you're interested in Brownie, you can find his adoption information by contacting Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.