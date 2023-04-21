Emerald and Beaut | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Emerald and Beaut, a bonded pair of cats that had it pretty hard before their time in rescue.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — In the cat room at AWSOM Animal Shelter in Monroe County, it is hard to tell where Emerald ends and Beaut begins. These girls are a tightly bonded pair.

"They're always together. They eat together; they sleep together. You will never find them apart," said Melissa Cozze, the clinic manager at AWSOM Animal Shelter.

Emerald and Beaut are sisters and fighters. They have been living at AWSOM since February. The duo came from a cat colony in the area where they were attacked by other animals. Emerald is missing some toes, and Beaut lost one of her legs because of an attack. Since then, the pair have battled health issues such as ringworm and upper respiratory infections but are healed up and ready for their forever home.

Around the shelter, the girls are known for cuddling together in their favorite hut.

Rescue workers say they are impressed with the progress the two have made in adapting to their new lives indoors.

"We've been trying to socialize them and get them used to us, and so far, they're doing pretty well. They really prefer their little hut, but they're doing well, and they're getting used to us petting them and feeding them. They're really doing great, and they really deserve a chance," Cozze said.

The girls are both FIV+, and rescue workers say that sometimes makes adopters hesitant. But they want to stress that cats that are positive can have a perfectly normal life and lifespan and say it can only spread to other animals through a deep bite wound.

"I want to feature them because they're, you know, not everybody's first pick. They come in here, and they're in their bed, and they don't come out and rub all over you," Cozze said.

Through the end of April, there is an adoption fee discount on FIV+ cats.

Rescue workers say Emerald and Beaut might be scared of a dog in the house, and if there are children, they would need to be patient and understanding of the cats' needs.

These sisters love other cats, though, and would do well in a home that has a feline friend for them while they are getting used to a new life around people.

Since living at the shelter in Monroe County, the duo have already learned to become more trusting of the staff. If their sweet bond with one another is any indicator, any home that can nurture these girls to their full potential would be a very lucky one.

"They have, they definitely have, especially Emerald, the tabby and white. Every time you went in, her ears were flat to her head, and she wouldn't even look at you. And now she peeks around, and she'll take treats from you, and she's really come out of her shell," Cozze said.

If you are interested in this special set of sisters, you can find their adoption information by clicking here.