16 To The Rescue: Sally and Shirley

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a pair of sister pups who are learning how to be dogs for the first time in their lives after living with a breeder.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Sally and Shirley may be shy, but they certainly did not seem to mind the spotlight. They were even groomed specifically for their TV debut on 16 To The Rescue. These two 5-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon mixes need an extra special home.

"You get ten times back what you put in because they just know that you've taken them out of a horrible situation and given them a real life," said Carol Kalinowski, Mommy and Me Rescue.

Sally and Shirley were rescued from a breeder two months ago and have lived at Mommy and Me Rescue in Mount Carmel ever since. Before their time there, they never had any human interaction. They never experienced a couch, being cuddled, or even being taken out to go to the bathroom, so rescue workers wanted to feature them this week.

"When they first came here, all they did was hide in the corner and shake, and now they seem to be happy when they see us coming, and they're starting to give kisses, and even though they still shy away when you reach for them when you start petting them, as you can see, they enjoy it," Kalinowski said.

Rescue workers say the most rewarding part is seeing them act like dogs for the first time in their lives.

Sally is a little bit more outgoing than Shirley and is quickly learning that toys are fun.

Shirley is perfectly content being petted.

Still, they're going to need a lot of time and patience to adjust to their new home and a life they've never known.

"Not a mean or aggressive bone in their bodies; they're just very gentle, quiet little girls. They're sweet," Kalinowski said. "They're not going to be real active dogs, maybe not the type of dog you could take for a walk."

Sally and Shirley are sisters but are not bonded, so they do not have to be adopted together. They do well with other dogs or cats, but there shouldn't be any kids in the home because they like their peace and quiet.

"With time, affection, and love, I think that they'll never be outgoing dogs, but they'll be really great family members."

If you think you are the right family and have the right home for Sally, Shirley, or both, you should email Carol at rescue.me.pa@gmail.com or call or text her at 570-847-0144 (Text is usually better).