Holly | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 2-year-old cat who has been living at an animal shelter in Columbia County for almost a year now.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — For this week's 16 To The Rescue, Holly actually chose us rather than the other way around. Rescue workers at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg say that is just Holly.

"Even when people come to adopt other cats, she's kind of like, 'Pick me, pick me.'"

Holly is about 2 years old and came to live at the shelter in Columbia County almost a year ago. She came in as a stray, pregnant, and had her litter of kittens. Those have all found their forever home, but for some reason, Holly keeps getting overlooked, even though she makes such a good first impression.

"Holly is one of our most outgoing cats at the shelter. Typically, when you come to meet our cats to choose who you'd like to adopt, Holly is always front and center and always likes to show off. She loves to be pet, she's definitely a lap cat," said center worker Mattie Wilson.

Holly gets along with other cats, does not seem to mind the dogs at the shelter, and is definitely a people cat. But rescue workers say she can get a little cranky when she is done playing or being petted. Still, there really are not many requirements for Holly's perfect home.

"I think really any kind of home would be great for her, whether it's active and crazy or calm and quiet," Wilson said.

Holly likes playing just as much as she likes being a lap cat, which is why rescue workers think she would make the perfect pet and the best addition to any family.

"She's young, she has a long life, healthy life ahead of her, and really hoping to get her in a home so she can experience it to the fullest."

If you would like to meet Holly, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.