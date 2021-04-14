How does a potent thunderstorm form? with Joe Snedeker

Even if you have all the ingredients, you still need lots of LIFT for a strong thunderstorm to develop.
Joe and his students at Marywood Univeristy show us how Mother Nature gets things started.
TIP 1: 30/20 rule
Meteorologist Joe Snedeker explains the 30/30 rule, which follows the classic instruction “When thunder roars, go indoors!”
TIP 2: What to avoid during a storm
What should you avoid in your house during a storm? Meteorologist Joe Snedeker lets you know.
TIP 3: NWS Alerts
Meteorologist Joe Snedeker shows you how to get emergency weather alerts on your phone from the National Weather Service.