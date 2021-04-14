How does a potent thunderstorm form? with Joe Snedeker

Joe enlists the help of his students of Meteorology to demonstrate.

Even if you have all the ingredients, you still need lots of LIFT for a strong thunderstorm to develop.

Joe and his students at Marywood Univeristy show us how Mother Nature gets things started.

TIP 1: 30/20 rule

Meteorologist Joe Snedeker explains the 30/30 rule, which follows the classic instruction “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

TIP 2: What to avoid during a storm

What should you avoid in your house during a storm? Meteorologist Joe Snedeker lets you know.