x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Weather Safety

How does a potent thunderstorm form? with Joe Snedeker

Joe enlists the help of his students of Meteorology to demonstrate.

Even if you have all the ingredients, you still need lots of LIFT for a strong thunderstorm to develop. 

Joe and his students at Marywood Univeristy show us how Mother Nature gets things started.

TIP 1: 30/20 rule
Meteorologist Joe Snedeker explains the 30/30 rule, which follows the classic instruction “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

TIP 2: What to avoid during a storm
What should you avoid in your house during a storm? Meteorologist Joe Snedeker lets you know.

TIP 3: NWS Alerts
Meteorologist Joe Snedeker shows you how to get emergency weather alerts on your phone from the National Weather Service.