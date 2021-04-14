x
Weather Safety

Kurt dodges impressive lightning strikes.

Get some new tips on lightning safety.

Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron takes us on land, water and roadway - steering clear of the powerful lightning bolt.

TIP 1: Lighting strikes away from a storm
Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron explains that even though a storm may be miles away, lightning can still strike where you are.

TIP 2: Finding a safe place in a storm
Outside during a storm and no building in sight? Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron explains where the next safest place to go is.

TIP 3: Hot cars
Even though it’s not that warm yet, Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron explains just how hot it can get in a closed-up car.