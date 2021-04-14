x
Weather Safety

Valerie keeps out of flash floods and safe from high winds

Water can be a powerful adversary, but don't overlook high winds!

Valerie Smock goes to Pine Grove in Schuylkill County to see how people there prepare for flash flooding.  

Then, straight-line winds. What are they, and how do you keep them from ruining your day?

TIP 1: Seeking shelter from high winds
Meteorologist Valerie Smock tells you where to avoid when seeking shelter from straight-line winds.

TIP 2: Flash flooding app notifications
Flash flooding can happen very quickly and just about anywhere. Meteorologist Valerie Smock explains how having the WNEP app will help keep you informed.