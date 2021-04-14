John Hickey isn't playing with fire this spring.

John Hickey knows that spring's weather conditions make brush fire season strong.
He shows us how Pennsylvania has an eagle's eye view of forest land, why they burn some of it, and looks to the Boy Scouts of America to design and build a safe campfire.
TIP 1: Safe grilling
Grilling season is coming! Meteorologist John Hickey shows you how to get ready and stay safe all summer.
TIP 2: Wildfires and watchmen
Spring is prime wildfire season in Pennsylvania. Meteorologist John Hickey explains why and what the first line of defense is in fighting them.