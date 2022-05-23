Mr. Curiosity: The Andy Palumbo Episode

In the latest edition of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with Andy Palumbo.

MOOSIC, Pa. — In the latest edition of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with his....uh....friend, adversary, coworker, colleague, acquaintance.... just what is the relationship between Joe Snedeker and Andy Palumbo!?!?

Andy discusses his deep and rich history in both radio and television, how he evolved through many formats, trends, people and places, even getting "fired" five times in the process.

You've seen Andy and Joe work together on WNEP, often in diluted strife, now hear them in a more honest, real and dare I say fond bond of brotherhood!?!?

Pop your ears and get ready listen!