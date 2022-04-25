Mr. Curiosity: The Harry's U-Pull It episode

In this episode, we talk auto salvage with the folks from Harry's U-Pull It.

HAZLETON, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity...

From the world-famous Harry's U-Pull It, we have Joe and Tracy Kress discussing everything about auto salvage.

WAIT, it may sound boring but it's not!

Joe Kress, being the great (maybe great, great) grandson of the over 100-year-old business, shares tales of how the business evolved and changed over the years.

What will happen to YOUR car when its time has come? How are car parts recycled? Care to shred? Who is Harry? What about the iconic commercials? How do you actually "PULL" apart and who would wait in line hours to do it?

Find out all of this and more, including how Howard Stern's people got involved in the Hazleton-area business.

You'll learn, you'll laugh and you may even save big money on your future car parts.

You can't recycle your ears, but you can use them to listen to this episode and help planet earth in the process of auto-salvage.

