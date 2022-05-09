x
Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Knoebels episode

In this episode, Joe sits down with Brian Knoebel of Knoebels Amusement Resort.
Credit: WNEP

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort... need I say more?

Mr. Curiosity gets deep into the history, evolution and behind-the-scene operations of this legendary amusement park with the Great Grandson himself Brian Knoebel!

From a Tally-ho to the "double out and back" Phoenix, the park is nearing its 100th anniversary!

It's your chance to take an audible thrill ride with Brian and Joe.

Seatbelt on, ears tuned... GO!

   

