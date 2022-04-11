Mr. Curiosity: The EJ the DJ episode

In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe rubs elbows with E.J. Dougher, AKA EJ The DJ.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe rubs elbows with big-time Hollywood actor (kind of) E.J. Dougher, AKA EJ The DJ.

Is he an actor, baseball stud, entertainer, DJ, waiter or what?

Listen to his tales of evolving through all of those roles from Scranton to Irving, California over the last few decades!

Not many Scranton natives have their own IMDB while running their own successful DJ business, smiling and dancing through it all!

Give your ears some love!