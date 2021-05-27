Kravitz Takes 3 Gold Medals For North Pocono At The District 2 "AAA" Track And Field Championships

Kravitz won the 100,200 and 400 meter dashes at the district championships

MOSCOW, Pa. — At the District 2 "AAA" Track and Field Championships North Pocono sophomore Colin Kravitz took the triple gold winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes on his home track.

"I am still kind of in shock from that. It started to hit me. I just never thought that I would of won those all 3 of those," said Colin.

Kravitz has that perfect fit to compete and win these different events combining speed and power. The Trojan coaches say he is a hard working athlete.

"A lot of people don't realize actually how hard he actually works. He is definitely a talented athlete, but he puts the time and effort into it," said Jason.

"To be honest with you it was all adrenaline from that I kept on telling myself that I have to do this and keep pushing. And after the 100 and 200 prelims I was kind of tired, and then when it got to the 100 finals it kicked in," again said Colin.

.When Colin gets down to states he will run the 200 and the 400. They have him scratched in the 100 meter dash, but they have him in the 4 x 800 meter relay where North Pocono thinks they have a chance to medal.

"I am really excited for the 4 x 800. Aidan Horne, Caleb Kenyon, and Owen Fortack we have always been thinking about this and oh what if we go to states for this. It always been a dream of ours especially the senior Owen Fortack. We want to do it for him this year," again said Colin.

"One of the good things about Colin is he is prepared for it, and he works very hard at it. And running cross country in the fall definitely helps with his endurance, and he is also part of our 4 x 800 during the year so he can re-cover," added Jason.

Kravitz still has two seasons of track to compete. He is chasing John Dessoye's records in the 100 and 200 and Vince O'Boyle's record in that 400.

"I want to get down my time, but I don't know what I could do just based off of how much I mature and how much I can grow. If I plateau or not but I am hoping that I don't plateau. I have to just keep working and hopefully that will get me there," said Colin.