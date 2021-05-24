Buckley And Montgomery Each Set New School Records In The 100 Meter Dash At The District 2 "AA" Track And Field Championships

Buckley won the 100 meter dash while Montgomery wins the 200.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Christian Buckley finished his football career at Dunmore in the fall. He is headed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York to continue carrying the football for the Engineers. London Montgomery is still a sophomore at Scranton Prep. He has two full seasons of football left for Head Coach Terry Gallagher. These two athletes share a common goal to be the fastest man in District 2.

"We are pretty good friends. The past couple of meets especially at the Jordan Relays we we're talking a lot. Talking about how we can't wait to race each other here," said Christian.

"I mean he is fast. And it is always good to run against people that are faster or as fast as you. So it is definitely a good experience for me," said London.

In the prelim race in the 100 meter dash at the District 2 "AA" Track and Field Championships at North Pocono Montgomery set a new school record of 10.99. Then Buckley followed that up by beating Montgomery in the finals and setting a new school record of 11.05 at Dunmore.

"He is a great athlete. He is only a sophomore. He has a lot of good things coming for him," added Christian.

"Looking further on and looking back when I am older. I say that I broke that record, and I am happy to say that I did it," added London.

Both Christian and London have football coming up in the fall and they feel like running track here in the spring will help them with that other sport.

"I am ready for that. I can't wait to get down to states and especially start football. You know it is great to be out here with everybody. Finally it's good to see a little bit of normalcy and it is great to be back," added Christian.

"It is definitely getting me faster for football. I am looking forward to next season. Doing this can get me so much faster so I am glad that I did it," again said London.

Montgomery went on to win the 200 in 22.50, and was part of the 4 x 100 winning team at Prep. He has two years left to catch Andre Broussard's mark in the 200 and Rocket Ismail's 10.44 in the 100.