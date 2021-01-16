Montoursville and Muncy adapt to the changes in the schedule to get in Saturday match

Warriors win it 49-23 over the Indians in high-school wrestling on Saturday morning.

MUNCY, Pa. — Masks on for Muncy and Montoursville. After a forfeit at 132 Muncy ties the match 6-6 on Bryce Vollman's 1st-period pin.

Then at 189 Cale Crebs state 3rd place finish in "AA" a year ago gets the 1st period fall adding to Montoursville's lead 27-11.

Teammate Dylan Bennett the state runner-up from 2020 takes care of business at 285 with the pin and the 39-11 advantage.

Then state champion Brandon Wentzel no problem at 106. Pins Josh Hill. Montoursville up 45-11.

Muncy finishes strong Scott Johnson the fall at 126 but it's Montoursville winning 49-23 over Muncy.

"Oh yeah it is great that our school can work together to give us mat time in a shortened season and everything is so condensed, and we are going to have a lot of matches throughout January. So it's good that we can work around COVID issues," said Cael.

"Oh year our coach has preached to us who can battle through the adversity the best. We thought we we're going to Southern last night or this morning and last night we thought that we we're going there but it got canceled, so we have to adjust and adapt and just keep wrestling," said Dylan.

"The way that we wrestle yes it might look like we are really competitive but in the wrestling room we get done what we need to get done and get our weights down. We just mess around and have fun together," said Branden.