Wentzel, Wood Win State Titles for Montoursville

Five local wrestlers claimed state titles this weekend. Lenny Pinto of Stroudsburg won the lone, Class 3A championship.
In Class 2A, Southern Columbia's Gaige Garcia and Troy's Sheldon Seymour both won titles for the second consecutive year.
Two Montoursville Warriors took home hardware - senior Cameron Wood, and freshman Branden Wentzel.
"It's kind of crazy, to be honest," Wentzel said after winning the Class 2A 106 pound championship. "I still have three more years and I could be a four-time state champion, join all those legends like Chance Marsteller and it's just going to be great to see what happens when the years come on."
"Just getting that takedown in the second period," Wood said was the key to winning the Class 2A 220 pound championships. "There was one takedown. I as lucky enough to get it and that basically decided the match. Felt great, man. Can't even describe it right now, but I just worked so hard for this and there's no better feeling."