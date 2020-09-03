Wentzel, Wood Win State Titles for Montoursville

Two Montoursville Warriors Claim State Wrestling Titles

Five local wrestlers claimed state titles this weekend. Lenny Pinto of Stroudsburg won the lone, Class 3A championship.

In Class 2A, Southern Columbia's Gaige Garcia and Troy's Sheldon Seymour both won titles for the second consecutive year.

Two Montoursville Warriors took home hardware - senior Cameron Wood, and freshman Branden Wentzel.

"It's kind of crazy, to be honest," Wentzel said after winning the Class 2A 106 pound championship. "I still have three more years and I could be a four-time state champion, join all those legends like Chance Marsteller and it's just going to be great to see what happens when the years come on."