Local internet sensation Giovanni Hamilton throws first pitch at Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA — The hits (and pitches) just keep on coming for Lycoming County internet sensation Giovanni Hamilton.
Giovanni got to throw out the first pitch at a Phillies game Wednesday.
The Philadelphia sports superfan took a little batting practice with the Philly Phanatic also.
Giovanni suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Schwartz Jampel syndrome. It affects his muscles.
Back in 2017, Giovanni got the call of a lifetime thanks to a social media post.
On Christmas Eve of that year, several of the Eagles players and the Eagles head coach called Giovanni and invited him to the game against the Dallas Cowboys on New Year's Eve.
At the game, this Eagles fan even got to go down to the field where he met some of the players.
Giovanni's internet fame didn't end there. In 2019, a touching video of the 11-year-old from Muncy fighting back tears as he met his idol at Eagles training camp went viral.
And most recently, Giovanni Hamilton's post wishing Cowboys' quarterback, Dak Prescott, a speedy recovery surpassed one million views!