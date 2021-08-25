Local internet sensation Giovanni Hamilton throws first pitch at Phillies game

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton has one more amazing moment under his belt.

PHILADELPHIA — The hits (and pitches) just keep on coming for Lycoming County internet sensation Giovanni Hamilton.

Giovanni got to throw out the first pitch at a Phillies game Wednesday.

my mama got this video for me and the @phillies said they will send me better video so i will share that when I get it too, it was a dream come true guys thank you so much and I made it over the plate 😎 pic.twitter.com/HusO1whnh6 — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) August 24, 2021

The Philadelphia sports superfan took a little batting practice with the Philly Phanatic also.

I finally met him today and he stole my dad’s phone to video me hitting baseballs pic.twitter.com/O2iZdiU6oR — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) August 24, 2021

Giovanni suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Schwartz Jampel syndrome. It affects his muscles.

Back in 2017, Giovanni got the call of a lifetime thanks to a social media post.

On Christmas Eve of that year, several of the Eagles players and the Eagles head coach called Giovanni and invited him to the game against the Dallas Cowboys on New Year's Eve.

At the game, this Eagles fan even got to go down to the field where he met some of the players.

Giovanni just hanging out with some new friends! Thank you so much @Eagles for making Giovanni feel so special today! #TeamGiovanni #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ce2HMCWdqA — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) December 31, 2017

Giovanni's internet fame didn't end there. In 2019, a touching video of the 11-year-old from Muncy fighting back tears as he met his idol at Eagles training camp went viral.

Best Day Of My Life. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/4vWvMOCMqH — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) July 26, 2019

And most recently, Giovanni Hamilton's post wishing Cowboys' quarterback, Dak Prescott, a speedy recovery surpassed one million views!