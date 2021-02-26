Eagles superfan goes viral for Carson Wentz farewell video

Giovanni Hamilton of Lycoming County got a big surprise from his favorite football player.

MUNCY, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania's biggest Eagles superfan has once again gone viral on social media. 13-year-old Giovanni Hamilton from Lycoming County posted a video to Twitter saying goodbye to his idol and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz after he was traded to the Colts last week.

"You're still my hero, you always will be. That moment is what matters. Colts fans, you really have a real one," said Giovanni in the Twitter video he posted.

just woke up and heard the news



i love u @cj_wentz always ur fan brother 💚 pic.twitter.com/w01Fy7EBYg — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 18, 2021

Just a week later and that video has more than 20,000 likes and has been viewed 1.4 million times.

"I wasn't expecting it to go viral. I was just making a video like I always do and saying goodbye and telling the Colts that they have a really good player," said Giovanni.

The video even caught the eye of Carson Wentz. During what Giovanni thought was a Zoom call with Wentz's charity foundation, AO1, Wentz and his family hopped on to surprise the young superfan.

"Then Carson Wentz popped up on the screen and I was like, 'Oh, my God,'" said Giovanni.

"It was really incredible. They told me the night before that they wanted to do this and I didn't sleep at all Tuesday night, because I knew what this was going to mean for Giovanni," said his mom Shannon Algarin.

hey guys carson and the guys over at the @AO1Foundation got me so good yesterday. i had no idea carson was gonna pop on the zoom until he did.



this phone call meant everything to me guys and i can’t thank u enough for calling me to talk before my PT💚 pic.twitter.com/ig3VkHHUVB — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 25, 2021

Giovanni suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome, a disease that affects his bones and muscles. He looks up to Wentz, not just because of the football player he is, but for his work ethic in physical rehab the year the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

"That meant a lot to me, just how hard he worked because people like me have to work hard like that in rehab, too, and it is cool to see players have to do that," said Giovanni.