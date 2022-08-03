Lawyer from Lebanon County admits to threats against Senate

Kenelm Shirk pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to threatening to murder members of Congress.

Kenelm Shirk, 72, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to threatening to murder members of the Senate.

Prosecutors said that on January 21, 2021, Shirk made threats to murder Democratic members of the United States Senate in retaliation for the performance of their official duties on January 6, 2021.

Later that day, on January 21, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrested Shirk while en route to Washington D.C. A search of Shirk's vehicle recovered two handguns and an AR-15 rifle and loaded magazines, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is ten years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.