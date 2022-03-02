Luzerne County woman sentenced for Capitol riot

Annie Howell will serve 60 days of intermittent jail, which she will do in ten-day increments.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County was sentenced for taking part in the Capitol riot last year.

Annie Howell, of Swoyersville, pleaded in December to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

According to the FBI, Howell cheered on rioters as they stormed the Capitol.

The FBI also says she was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building as well.

Howell will serve 60 days of intermittent jail, which she will do in ten-day increments.

She is also sentenced to three years of probation along with community service and a $500 restitution fee.