Bradford County prepares to reopen retail and child care facilities next week

People are feeling cautiously optimistic as the county moves into the yellow phase next Friday

WYALUSING, Pa. — Business is slow in downtown Wyalusing, but next Friday Bradford County, along with nine other counties in our area, moves into the yellow phase.

That means retail stores and child care facilities can reopen while also following social distancing guidelines.

Shoppers are allowed to be inside retail stores but delivery and pick up are still preferred.

"It's a good decision to get the economy rolling again. Get people back in daycare so they can start getting back into the work force," Jennifer Hall of Laceyville said.

"As long as everybody wears their masks, I think we'll be alright," Jeff Shirk of New Albany said.

Under the yellow phase, people can also get together in groups of 25.

"It's great but my wife wants to get her hair cut and she can't get it done yet. She's just about ready ready to take the shears to it," Robert Adams of Sugar Run said.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health said hair and nail salons would also be allowed to reopen during the yellow phase. However, after more consideration, the state decided not to go in that direction.

Jen Epler owns Character Cuts hair salon in Towanda.

She said it was frustrating to hear about the latest changes. However, when she is allowed to reopen she will be ready with new employee schedules that allow for social distancing.

"The planning we've done isn't going to change, it's just now going to be delayed," Epler said. "I believe this extra time that we're being given by the governor will us give us extra time too. We want to make sure that we're as safe as we can possibly be."

Under the yellow phase, restaurants and bars still have to be closed for dining inside, but people can still pick up a bite to eat with take out and curbside pick up.