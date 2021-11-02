Lawyer from Lancaster County charged with threats

He allegedly threatened to kill Democratic members of the US Senate in the days after the Capitol insurrection.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A lawyer from Lancaster County has been indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Democratic members of the US Senate in the days after the capitol insurrection.

Authorities say 71-year-old Kenelm Shirk was on his way to Washington, D.C. on January 21 when he was stopped by state police near Shippensburg.

Troopers found guns and ammunition during a search of his car.

Police started searching for Shirk after his wife called to report that he threatened to kill her and government officials in Washington, D.C.