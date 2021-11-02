Lawyer from Lancaster County charged with threats

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A lawyer from Lancaster County has been indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Democratic members of the US Senate in the days after the capitol insurrection.
Authorities say 71-year-old Kenelm Shirk was on his way to Washington, D.C. on January 21 when he was stopped by state police near Shippensburg.
Troopers found guns and ammunition during a search of his car.
Police started searching for Shirk after his wife called to report that he threatened to kill her and government officials in Washington, D.C.
Shirk was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.