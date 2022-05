Officials say the explosion leveled a home and two people are dead.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly explosion rocked the Philadelphia suburbs.

Officials say an explosion leveled a home in Pottstown just after 8 p.m.

According to our sister station in Philadelphia, Montgomery County officials say they have received reports that two people are dead.

Residents in Montgomery County say they heard a blast and then saw fire.

So far, no word on what led to the explosion.