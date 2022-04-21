Explosion at Bradford County plant

Five were hurt in the blast at the Global Tungsten & Powders facility near Towanda Thursday morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were hurt in an explosion at a plant in Bradford County.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday inside the Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) in North Towanda Township.

Emergency management officials said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The plant remains open. OSHA and company officials are investigating the incident.

GTP develops, manufactures, and markets metal powders such as tungsten, tungsten carbide, molybdenum, and cobalt, according to the company website.