U.S. Senate Pennsylvania Republican too close to call

The election will fill the seat held by Pat Toomey.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands are running for the Republican primary for U.S. Senate Pennsylvania.

Incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey is not seeking reelection. Toomey won reelection in 2016.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.

Problem Voting? The Pennsylvania Department of State offers an online election complaint form for registered voters to submit a formal complaint to the voter's county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation Fill out the online form here to file a complaint. For immediate needs, call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

On the go? Download the WNEP app to see our complete election coverage and results.