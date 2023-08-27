Wild Women NEPA Festival makes debut in Tunkhannock

A new kind of festival made its debut Sunday in Wyoming County, with a focus on women's empowerment.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Women from across Pennsylvania turned Lazy Brook Park in Tunkhannock into their own dance party.

This was at just one of the workshops held at the Wild Women NEPA Festival. A new celebration that made its debut here in Wyoming County.

“People may not understand why there is a need for a women's festival here in northeastern PA, but when you look around, and you see a thousand women that are here with us today, we need a place to come together and be ourselves,” explained Melissa Roberts, Wild Women NEPA Festival Co-Founder.

Roberts shares how she was inspired to put on the event by a woman who encouraged her to be herself since day one.

“Lazy Brook Park has a special place in my heart. My mom Leanne who passed away five years ago this year, this was her favorite place in northeast PA,” Roberts said.

Her mother always went out of her way to empower other women in her hometown.

And to follow in her footsteps, Roberts called on other women leaders throughout northeastern PA to help pull off this festival.

“It's one thing to show up to something like this, but it's another thing to put yourself out there, be able to talk to people, and honestly show them what we have to offer,” Chelsea Zimmerman, Be Well NEPA Co-Owner mentioned.

Chelsea Zimmerman is using this event to show her neighbors all the resources in the area that prioritize women's health.

“Here in NEPA, we tend to be behind the times, as far as maternal care and preventative medicine, so we just want people to know that we are here,” Zimmerman said.

Saying it's not only important for her to spread the word about her own business, Be Well NEPA, but to connect with other organizations lined up throughout Lazy Brook Park.

“We're making history, right? This is the first one, and I definitely think it will happen year after year,” added Zimmerman.

Roberts says she feels her mother's presence all around the Wild Women NEPA Festival.

“Just feeling the energy of all the women here, it is unexplainable how this all comes together,” Roberts said.

And hopes to honor her mother by being like her and helping all women be seen and heard.