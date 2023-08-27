Children's festival held in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Sunday was all about the children in part of Luzerne County.
The Hazleton Area Children's Festival at Hazle Township Community Park was fun for the whole family.
There were all sorts of free activities, including an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, and a petting zoo.
There were also mountain bike shows and a tour of Lehigh Valley Health Network's medevac helicopter.
"It's such an important event in our community. It's highlighting all the opportunities that are available for kids here in the Hazleton area while also offering all the activities here are free, which is really important to kind of give everybody the opportunity to come out," said Lauren Sanzi, executive director of Hazleton Power.
The event wraps up with fireworks at dusk in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.