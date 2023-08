Work on covering up a mural in Scranton will continue this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting Monday, crews will be working on priming the Electric City mural along the Biden Expressway on the inbound side near the University of Scranton.

The lane closest to the wall will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and work could also be done on the weekends during those times.

Officials say the work is expected to take about three weeks in Scranton.