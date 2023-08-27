California wins the Little League World Series

It was a big day in South Williamsport as the Little League World Series wrapped up with California winning the championship game.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a rematch of last year's championship game, Caribbean versus West. And for the second straight year, West has won the Little League World Series. This year's team is from California.

For the last two weeks, the world's eyes were on South Williamsport for the Little League World Series. And these 20 teams did not disappoint, as there was some great baseball played at Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums.

Fans from near and far came to the championship game between the international champ Curacao and the United States Champ, California.

"It's the last day, and I feel like it's going to be awesome. I feel like it's going to be a great game. Who are you rooting for? California," William Ochs said.

"I'm excited for this one because we get to see who wins the whole thing. Who are you rooting for? California," Laura Ochs said.

"Who are we rooting for? Curaco," Mike Claar said.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Little League Graduate Mo'ne Davis were on the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

"There's a bunch going on, plenty of activities, and luckily we got seats for inside the stadium," Claar said.

As for the teams and their families, no one was more excited than them.

"Very exciting to make it to the championship, the world championship," Osieas Lucas said.

"These kids were so confident that they look at you like yeah, what did you expect? Of course, we won. Where we couldn't eat in the morning. We were so nervous. Today I feel very confident. Whatever happens happens. They have reached a pinnacle that very few people have reached," Rachel Baker said.

For the fifth straight year, an American Team has won the Little League World Series.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with say they are already looking forward to next year's event.