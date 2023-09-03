Gym teacher facing child sex charges

The teacher from Tunkhannock Area High School allegedly had inappropriate contact with male students.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A teacher from Wyoming County faces sexual assault charges after allegedly having inappropriate contact with male students.

Police say Ellen Kuzma has been suspended from her job as a gym teacher at Tunkhannock Area High School.

Investigators say Kuzma made lewd comments, touched the students inappropriately and sent them sexually explicit text messages.

The alleged assaults happened over the course of the last two school years.

