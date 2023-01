Randy Boston, 65, of Shickshinny, was sentenced this week to decades in state prison.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A former Christian school teacher from Luzerne County was sentenced in Chester County for sexually abusing a first grader.

Randy Boston, 65, of Shickshinny, was sentenced this week to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

In September, Boston was found guilty of indecent assault and related charges.

The abuse happened from 2007 to 2008 when Boston was a fifth grade teacher at West Chester Christian School in Chester County.