SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A pastor from Luzerne County is locked up, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to police near West Chester, Randy Boston, 63, of Shickshinny, sexually assaulted a first-grade student in 2008 while he was a teacher at a Christian school in Chester County.

Boston is currently the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny.