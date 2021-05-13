Students visit Vietnam Memorial Wall in Tunkhannock

The Wall That Heals, the traveling Vietnam memorial is on display on the football field at Tunkhannock Area High School, where students got a chance to see it.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — During school hours, students had a chance to hear about the wall and what it means. Some of the students didn't know much about the Vietnam war but learning about it gave them a new perspective.

"Just not to forget, because like it's important, even if it is important to you, it's important to a lot of other people," said eighth grader Brandon Mateus.

It was also a chance for students to interact with Vietnam veterans who made it home from the war, unlike the more than 58,000 names listed on the wall, and hear personal stories about what the homecoming was like for veterans.

"It's really upsetting they weren't respected when they came back and I think that this is a really cool way to honor them, and I think it's really neat that we have it here in Tunkhannock," eighth grader Sarah Demarco said.

Students have been learning about the Vietnam War in the classroom, but it's made much more of an impact seeing the wall in person.

"It makes it real. It's something that they can see and touch and I explained to them how people will come up there and do an etching on the names," said Susan Allen, a navy veteran and teacher in the district.

"I didn't know that much. It's way more than I thought it would be," Mateus said. "It's just kind of sad."

Erin Van Ness says her grandfather fought in Vietnam and says he doesn't talk about it much because he lost his brother, whose name is on the wall.

"It's crazy that I know someone that's been involved in this, but it just makes me appreciate it that much more," Van Ness said.