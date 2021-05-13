UPDATE: School locked down after reports of man with gun nearby

Police were called to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tunkhannock after reports of a man carrying a shotgun.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — UPDATE: The superintendent says it was a case of misidentification, and the man was a hunter returning to his home.

Original story:

A school district in Wyoming county was locked down Thursday morning after reports of a man carrying a gun near the campus.

The Wall That Heals Memorial is currently set up at the Tunkhannock Area High School stadium.