UPDATE: School locked down after reports of man with gun nearby

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — UPDATE: The superintendent says it was a case of misidentification, and the man was a hunter returning to his home.
Original story:
A school district in Wyoming county was locked down Thursday morning after reports of a man carrying a gun near the campus.
Police were called to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tunkhannock after reports of a man carrying a shotgun.
The Wall That Heals Memorial is currently set up at the Tunkhannock Area High School stadium.
Students, teachers, and members of the public were on the field at the time. Students were returned to their classrooms. We are waiting for more details from police about the incident in Wyoming County.