A roaming tribute to those who fought in Vietnam is now open in Wyoming County.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Wall that Heals lit up Wednesday night at Tunkhannock Area Football Field.

The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and the mobile education center is open 24 hours a day.

It honors the Americans who served in the Vietnam War and the more than 58,000 who did not come home.