Outdoor expo in Wyoming County to usher in spring

The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo was held in Factoryville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — And Wyoming County residents also had a special way to kick off the spring season.

The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo at Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 showcased many different vendors from local parks, businesses, college clubs, and more.

Visitors could also enter basket raffles or purchase snacks and drinks.

"It's important to show people what they can do. you know, it's a beautiful community up here, beautiful region, tons of fishing to do, get them outside and enjoy the weather while they can," said Marc Bonilla, Keystone Creekwalkers.

The expo offered demonstrations such as fly tying, which is a fishing technique.