Celebrating spring in Duryea

The Germania Hose Company in Duryea held a spring market from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

DURYEA, Pa. — Spring is here and folks in Luzerne County are couldn't be happier.

The Germania Hose Company in Duryea was filled with vendors and shoppers celebrating the end of winter.

The spring market had special items made by vendors and baked goods for sale.

Shoppers could also enter into basket raffles for some surprise goodies.

"After COVID too like people were looking for things to do. So it's nice to see people wanting to support small and shop at a small business, especially during COVID I know a lot of people did struggle so it's nice to see the community give back to the people in their community as well," said Madeline Moss, Duryea Betterment Committee.

All the money made from the market will go to Duryea Fork Over Love; a free community dinner held in April.