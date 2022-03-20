Last day of ski season at Montage Mountain

Skiers took advantage of the last day of the season at the resort along with a good cause.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday is the first day of spring and the last day of the ski season for folks at Montage Mountain.

A lot of skiers made their way to the resort in Lackawanna County to make the most of the last day.

Those who did could also enjoy some live music and good food.

"We've got a good amount of people out there skiing, enjoying their last day trying to take some turns the conditions are actually really good on the slopes we have open and I hope they make the best of it. it's a great day to be out there," said Tyler Crawford, Montage Mountain.

Montage Mountain also used the last day of the season to help out a good cause.

All of the lift ticket proceeds from Sunday will be donated to help the people of Ukraine.