Luzerne County's Got Talent held in Wilkes-Barre

Sunday night was a big night for many performers in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The F.M. Kirby Center played host to the first-ever Luzerne County's Got Talent, put on by the Northeast Pennsylvania's Music Teacher Association.

A panel of judges including Newswatch 16's very own Chelsea Strub narrowed down dozens of entries and Sunday night, 24 finalists competed.

To an audience of 800, singers, dancers, musicians and more took to the stage.

The top prize went to a group of dancers who performed to a medley of Michael Jackson songs.

Second and third place went to musicians, and the Judge's prize went to a variety act; a man from Wilkes-Barre who not only sang but played instruments and did impressions as well.