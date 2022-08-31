Opening day of Wyoming County Fair

The annual event in Meshoppen offers rides, games, and fried food — summertime traditions for many families.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair.

"We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.

The fairgrounds in Meshoppen may look full, but organizers say they have fewer volunteers and vendors than in years past.

"Unfortunately, COVID has put a damper on the fair. We are down some vendors because of COVID, unfortunately. But, we got some new vendors because of COVID, they were able to start their own businesses, which is great, so we have seen a few changes," explained Burke.

One of those vendors is Funky Tie Dye and Design, who turned a family hobby into a business.

"We used to do it on vacation every year. It was our tradition to do it every year, so we just turned it into a business. We have t-shirts, we have hats, we have bandanas, long sleeve t-shirts," said Liz West.

A day at the fair wouldn't be complete without a visit to the livestock barn. 4-H members say it's a year-round effort to show their animals.

"We have to feed them, we have to water them, we have to give them grain at night and in the morning. We have to wash them too. It's just nice to be at the fair with them and show them," said 11-year-old Brayden Kerr.

The Wyoming County Fair is also welcoming some big names in entertainment.

"We are pretty excited on Saturday we have Jimmy Allen, and on Sunday we have Live Wire, the ultimate AC/DC tribute band, so we have some pretty big acts coming in this year as well," said Burke.

The Wyoming County Fair runs through Monday, September 5.

Opening day at the Wyoming County Fair! ☀️🎡🐄 pic.twitter.com/vtX9toSxzC — Emily Kress (@emilykress_news) August 31, 2022