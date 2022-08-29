Greene Dreher Sterling fair celebrating 105 years

As fair season continues, this popular event in Wayne County is hosting a record number of farm animals.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's a hog on good time at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland, near Lake Wallenpaupack.

"I used to work here at one of the stands a long time ago, like 25 years ago maybe, so I come up every year," Patty Dennis said. "I just love the whole thing. I love the animals. I love seeing everybody, watching the little kids running around."

Tons of rides, entertainment, food, and vendors fill the grounds, but Fair President Anne Fox says farming and agriculture are a huge part of the fair.

"Pennsylvania is an agricultural state. We have a lot of agriculture farms — dairy, beef, you know, all of them in this area, in particular, we have a very strong farming community," Fox said.

This year's fair hosts a record number of animals, with over 200. Farmers we spoke with say this gives them an opportunity to show the public what they do.

"It's showing them that even though we live in a small town, there's a lot of people around here that are trying to raise, because there's a lot of little kids here, like bring them up and show them this is what we do for a living and show everyone in the community that we are a small town that tries to keep everything local," Jaden Colwell said.

Colwell works for Wallenpaupack Creek Farm. This is his first year participating in the livestock competition.

"My boss asked me, and I said, 'Sure, why not do the experience?' It's a fun thing to do, and it's fun ever since."