One of the oldest fairs in Pennsylvania returns with tractor pulls, sweet treats and so much more.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it's the cows being judged, a ride on the Ferris wheel or even some peanut butter covered bacon.

There's something for everyone at the Harford Fair in Susquehanna County

"We couldn't do this fair without the awesome community we have in Susquehanna County. We've had volunteers that have been here for a week getting us ready to roll and getting everything cleaned up," said Harford Fair Committee member Heather Winn.

The 164th Harford Fair has both new and old attractions at this year's event.

For Roger Whitaker of Harford, a stroll through the pig pens with his grandson Carson is where their first day at the fair begins.

"I've been coming here since I was his size. It's a great place, It's a great environment for kids to learn about farm life and machinery. He loves tractors," said Whitaker.

The smell of blooming onions and the sound of carnival games can bring people in from all over the surrounding area.

And that's what keeps Donald Hartman and his family coming back to work the grounds every year.

"A lot of families. It's a close-knit fair," said Donald Hartman, one of the food vendor managers at the fairgrounds.

For over twelve years, Hartman and his family have come back to Harford for one of their favorite fairs to work.

"Just the people are down-to-earth people. The people that come here, the employees of the fair. It's just a different fair atmosphere," said Hartman.

That fair atmosphere is something Hunter Hobart of Susquehanna says people of all ages can enjoy.

"The tractor pull is fun like just to watch. I've never seen the derby, but I'd like to see it though, but the tractor pull is fun," said Hunter Hobart of Susquehanna.