Mannequin mistaken for human remains in Wyoming County

A heavy police presence gathered in part of Wyoming County Sunday afternoon.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Officials were called to Route 307 in Overfield Township near Lake Winola for a report of a body found in a bag in a creek.

The call came in from two people on a walk near the creek.

State police forensics, as well as the Wyoming County Cornoner, were called to the scene to investigate.

Police tell Newswatch 16 although what the walkers saw looked very much like human remains, it was determined to be a mannequin in the creek.

"It alarmed everyone. And it wasn't until the forensics unit and the coroner declared that it was not, in fact, human remains, that there was no indication of any further crime," said Joe Peters, Wyoming County District Attorney.

Officials say there will be no need for further investigation in Wyoming County.