SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a car crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. along University Drive in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven.

Two people were trapped in the car and later flown to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Officials have not said what led to the crash in Schuylkill County.