Man charged with homicide in Wilkes-Barre

Natanihel San Martin is charged with homicide after police say he shot Carla Pina early Sunday morning at a home along Darling Street in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County District Attorneys office has released details about a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

40-year-old Natanihel San Martin of Wilkes-Barre is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend Carla Pina after she returned home to their house on Darling Street in the city just before 6 a.m.

Two witnesses were with the couple. Those friends told police that San Martin suddenly became irrational. He went into a bedroom where a child was asleep and fired a gunshot. When Pina went into the bedroom to investigate, another gunshot was fired that struck Pina.

San Martin brought Pina out of the bedroom and tried to wake her up before 911 was called.

San Martin is charged with homicide and reckless endangerment in Wilkes-Barre.