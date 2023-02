The crash happened Sunday afternoon along Altamont Boulevard near Frackville.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down a road in Schuylkill County Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a tractor-trailer crashed along Altamont Boulevard near Frackville around 2:30 p.m.

Two people were inside the tractor-trailer at the time, there is no word on their condition.

Altamont Boulevard remains closed after the crash in Schuylkill County.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.