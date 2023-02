Officials say residents were home at the time of the fire but that they all made it out safely.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon.

The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m.

Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor.

Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone made it out okay.

A Scranton fire inspector has been called in to investigate.